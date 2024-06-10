TMC MPs met protesting farmers at Khanauri border

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs on the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met protesting farmers at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and assured them that they will continue to be their voice in the Parliament.

The protesting farmers said they will send their ‘demand chart’ to the newly-formed NDA Government.

Talking to media persons after interacting with the protesting farmers, TMC Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose said: “We stand with the farmers. Mamata Banerjee has always agitated for the farmers.We will continue to raise the issue of farmers.”

“The Modi Government lies, Modi Government gives false assurances…Anna data is the Annadatas of our country. We are able to have food because farmers work, they are providing us with food grains…I would say that the Modi Government should apologise (to farmers),” she added.

