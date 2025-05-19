TMC MP Yusuf Pathan drops out of multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan will not be part of the multi-party delegations being sent by India to various partner countries to expose Pakistani propaganda and highlight New Delhi’s position on terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had shared the list of MPs & delegations representing the country, and Pathan’s name was also included in the Sanjay Jha-led delegation that will go to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

However, according to reports, the TMC said the central government decided on the party’s representative without any discussions with them. It said that the BJP can not decide which representative the Trinamool Congress will send.

According to TMC sources, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has decided that neither Pathan nor any other MP would be part of the delegations.

“Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud, and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it,” a TMC source said.

Before the TMC, the Opposition Congress had also objected to the government’s decision to pick Shashi Tharoor to lead the delegation despite the party submitting different names.

After India struck terror sites in Pakistan under the code name Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, the two nuclear-armed neighbours came to the brink of full-blown war. However, both countries agreed on a ceasefire on May 10, shortly after US President Donald Trump declared that they would immediately stop fighting.

The US President claimed that his administration helped ease the tensions, but he sought to project the conflict as “tit-for-tat” action, weakening India’s narrative that its actions came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and that it was Pakistan that chose to escalate the situation.

India stated that it didn’t target any military facility but terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). However, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on military infrastructure and in civilian areas, following which India retaliated and destroyed several airbases of the Pakistani Army.

To counter the global misinformation and strengthen India’s narrative that the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists was the first aggression, the Centre has formed seven all-party delegations of Indian MPs and prominent leaders. These delegations will be dispatched to over 30 partner countries under the theme “One Mission, One Message, One Bharat”.

The countries the seven delegations will visit are – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.