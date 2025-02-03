TMC MP calls for passage of Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022

TMC MP June Maliah Monday highlighted the urgent need to enhance animal protection laws in the country, urging expedited introduction and passage of the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The proposed legislation, which was released for public consultation on November 21, 2022, aims to address critical gaps in the existing Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which has not been updated for over six decades.

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has not been updated for over sixty years, rendering it ineffective in the face of rising incidents of animal cruelty. Current penalties, ranging from 10 to 100, are grossly inadequate and do not serve as a deterrent,” she said.

She highlighted the loopholes in the existing bill, stating that many offences remain non-cognizable and bailable, allowing offenders to evade accountability.

“This fosters a troubling mindset that disregards legal boundaries, posing risks to societal wellbeing,” she noted.

In a notice given under rule 377, Maliah further stated that the proposed Bill includes vital reforms such as increased penalties, the introduction of additional cognizable offences and the establishment of State Animal Welfare Boards.

“Despite widespread public support – evidenced by the backing of 144 Members of Parliament – the Bill remains unintroduced. Following the completion of inter-ministerial and stakeholder consultations, including input from animal welfare organizations and legal experts, and after the Bill was published on the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying’s website for public comments, the tabling in Parliament has experienced significant delays,” she said, urging the concerned department to prioritise the introduction of this Bill and facilitate its swift passage.