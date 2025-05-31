TMC cautions Anubrata

Trinamul Congress has asked Anubrata Mondol to tender an unconditional apology after he threatened a senior police officer in Birbhum.

Mr Mondol has been asked to tender an apology within four hours failing which a show-cause notice will be issued to him. This is for the first time when Mr Mondol has been cautioned by senior party leadership. Mr Mondol, who often indulges in loose talks, had threatened a senior police officer. The conversation was recorded and went viral on social media.

Trinamul Congress appointed Chandrima Bhattacharya as the chairperson of the party’s law cell. Mrs Bhattacharya is a well known lawyer. She is the president of Trinamul Mahila Congress and minister of state for health. She looks after the finance department.

