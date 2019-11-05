The tussle between the advocates and police in Delhi has not come to an end yet as on Tuesday, hundreds of Delhi Police Personnel gathered outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO to protest against the repeated incident of violence against them by lawyers.

Yesterday, the lawyers of Supreme Court had launched a march to India Gate in order to protest against the incident of violence at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

Read: Tis Hazari violence: SC lawyers march to India Gate, demand cops’ suspension

The cops gathered outside the Police Head Quarters were shouting slogan ‘we want justice’ while protesting against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

The Special CP Crime, Satish Golcha assuring the protesting cops said that the “Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik will address you here”.

Later Amulya Patnaik came to address the protesting cops and said, “in last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that”.

The protest by the lawyers and advocates roots to the incident on Saturday at Tis Hazari Court when a violence broke out in the court premises. There was scuffle in between the police and advocates on a minor parking issue leading to firing in the court premises leaving one advocate with bullet injury while many others with minor injuries.

It was reported that many police personnel entered the court premises and vandalised the chambers of lawyers and beaten them.

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

Later on Monday, the Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given additional charge on Delhi High Court’s order.