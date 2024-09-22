Tirupati laddoo row puts Uttarakhand govt on alert

The Uttarakhand government is on alert over the purity of prasad in its temples after the Tirupati Balaji Prasadam Adulteration scam.

State Minister for Tourism, Religion and Culture Satpal Maharaj directed officials to take necessary steps to maintain purity of the prasad and sanctity of the places where it’s manufactured in the temples across the state.

Denouncing the alleged adulteration of prasadam at Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh, he said it’s a lesson an alert for the Himalayan state as well.

He said officials and government departments concerned must keep constant watch on the materials specially ghee used by the temple managements to make prasad. He asked the state Food Safety and Adulteration Department to keep strict watch whereever separate prasads and bhog are prepared by the temples both in Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

“Adulteration in laddoos manufactured in Tirupati Balaji Temple of Andhra Pradesh was unfortunate. It was an attempt to play with the religious sentiments of the people in the country. It has sounded alert for all of us. We have instructed the officials to ensure the purity of the prasads and sanctity of the places where Bhog is prepared in the temples in Uttarakhand. There are several religious places and temples in our state known for their religious sanctity and purity of the prasad similar to the renowned prasadam of Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh” said Maharaj.

The Uttarakhand minister added that the state Food Safety and Adulteration Department would also be asked to remain vigilant as to this.

Uttarakhand, also known as devbhoomi, is known for its religious places, temples and shrines where managements manufacturer prasad and bhog for the devotees using ghee and dry fruits but there has been no complaints of any adulteration complaints so far. It’s notable that temple managements in the state are not under state control akin to that of Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh.