Time to publicly call out state-sponsored terrorism: Jaishankar’s veiled attack on Pak at UN

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said when terrorism is supported by a state against a neighbour then it is imperative to call it out publicly.

Jaishankar was speaking at an exhibition on “The Human Cost of Terrorism” organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

The external affairs minister, on Monday (US local time), inaugurated the exhibition at the United Nations and brought to attention how terrorism is a grave threat to humanity and how it must be dealt with an iron fist, with the world coming together and standing against issues such as impunity to terrorists and not yielding to nuclear blackmail.

“Terrorism is one of the gravest threats to humanity. It is the antithesis of everything that the UN stands for – human rights, rules and norms, and how nations should conduct their dealings with each other. When terrorism is supported by a State against a neighbour, when it is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism, when it drives a whole host of illegal activities, it is imperative to call it out publicly. And one way of doing so is to display the havoc that it has wreaked on global society,” the external affairs minister said.

At the exhibition, Jaishankar recalled how the United Nations Security Council had issued a strong condemnation of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. “Five weeks ago, the United Nations Security Council issued a strong condemnation of a particularly horrific act of terrorism in Pahalgam. It demanded that its perpetrators be held accountable and brought to justice. We have since seen that happen,” he said.

“What that response underlines is a larger message of zero tolerance for terrorism. The world must come together on some basic concepts: no impunity to terrorists, no treating them as proxies and no yielding to nuclear blackmail,” he added.

“Any state sponsorship must be exposed and must be countered. By now, we know well that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. Let that understanding guide our collective thinking and response. This exhibition is a fitting reminder of the challenge before us,” Jaishankar said.

“This exhibition is a modest yet resolute effort to give voice to those who can no longer speak. A tribute to those who were taken away from us. And a remembrance to lives shattered by the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

He said, “By our gathering, we express solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of terrorism. Their pain is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The external affairs minister is on a visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to participate in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement.

Last week on Thursday (US local time), during the US State Department’s briefing, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Pigott had said regarding the meeting that the summit would build on the momentum to “advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.”

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The QUAD’s origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.