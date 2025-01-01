Tigress Zeenat back in Odisha after 3 weeks of its reign of terror in Jharkhand, Bengal

Three-year-old tigress Zeenat, that kept forest personnel of three states on the toes for almost three weeks after unleashing terror in forest-side human habitations, was bought back to the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday in a joint endeavour of authorities of the three states, an official said.

It may be recalled here that the female big cat was brought to Simlipal from Maharashtra’s Tadoba in November to strengthen the gene pool of the tiger population in Similipal.

Tigress Zeenat, which had strayed into Jharkhand and West Bengal forest areas after 8 December, safely reached Similipal from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata in a special vehicle following the intervention of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a senior state forest official said on Wednesday.

It is in good health despite travel-related exhaustion. The animal was soft released into an enclosure at 7.30 AM today. During her 25-day act of straying across Jharkhand and West Bengal, Zeenat preyed on over eight goats and other animals, showcasing her survival instincts. In the process, it had triggered a reign of terror as it was found sighted in close proximity to thickly populated village areas, added the official.

As the big cat is provided with adequate prey and water in the enclosure, we are quite hopeful that Zeenat will slowly adapt in new habitat, which is a prelude to its eventual release into the wild, the official added.