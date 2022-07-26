Tighten noose around drug smugglers, gangsters: Punjab DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday, asked all district police chiefs to further intensify the vigil around the anti-social elements and drug suppliers by identifying all top drug smugglers and gangsters.

In a state-level meeting with senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) held to review the crime and performance of their concerned districts at Punjab Police Headquarters, the DGP called upon all the units including Counter Intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Special Task Force of the Punjab Police to work in tandem with district police to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detecting crime.

“Although a lot of good work is being done by most of the police chiefs at their concerned districts, Intelligent and Smart Policing which involves the use of technology and basic policing needs to be implemented at the ground level,” said Yadav, adding all the police headquarters at the district level will be further upgraded technologically.

He has strictly ordered all CPs and SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries. He also asked them to focus on commercial recoveries of drugs and ensure forfeiture of the property of the accused in the NDPS cases under PIT-NDPS Act.

Yadav also ordered CPs and SSPs to prioritise the arrest of all the proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers and absconders of NDPS cases.

Terming the Public Grievances Redressal (PGR) Portal launched by CM Bhagwant Mann as a revolutionary step, the DGP directed CPs and SSPs to ensure solutions to the complaints received on the portal in a time-bound manner.

The CM had launched a portal— pgd.punjabpolice.gov.in — with an objective to deliver transparent and time-bound justice to the complainant. Using this portal anyone can lodge complaints by visiting the website and create a permanent account by following a few simple steps including filling in their name and mobile number. Following this, a password will be generated and a permanent account will be established on the portal.