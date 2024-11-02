Tiger kills shepherd near Ranthambore National Park

A middle-aged shepherd was killed on Saturday afternoon in an attack by a prowling tiger in the jungles adjoining the Ranthambore National Park.

A spokesman for the Forests and Wildlife Department said that Bharat Meena (50) of Oliyana village ventured into forests along the Kanwar valley in the Kundera forest range to graze goats when an unnoticed tiger pounced on him from behind the nearby bushes.

The big cat grabbed the shepherd by the neck and tried to drag him away; however, villagers working in nearby areas raised an alarm to retrieve the victim from the predator’s jaws.

Bharat died on the spot as a crowd of agitated villagers gathered and tried to chase the tiger.

Later, a mob of villagers staged Rasta Roko by blocking traffic on a nearby road.

The Ranthambore Sanctuary’s Field Director, Anoop KR, sent a team of officials to pacify the agitating crowd.