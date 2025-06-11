Tiger census to resume in Chhattisgarh after four years

Chhattisgarh will resume its state-wide tiger census after a four-year hiatus, as forest officials anticipate a possible rise in the number of tigers. The 2022 census recorded 17 tigers in the state.

The upcoming survey, to be conducted under Wildlife Institute of India (WII) guidelines using advanced methods, aims to produce a clearer and more accurate estimate.

For the first time in Bastar, specifically in Indravati Tiger Reserve and Kanger Valley National Park, trap cameras will be strategically installed. Previous efforts in Maoist-affected zones were hindered by security concerns. However, forest officials have noted significant improvements in the security environment, allowing the initiative to proceed safely.

“Preparations are in full swing, in line with WII protocols. Once the census is complete, we will have reliable data on tiger presence in the region,” said Prem Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Chhattisgarh.

Preliminary field observations suggest an increase in tiger sightings in southern Chhattisgarh. The census, conducted every four years across India, will include habitat mapping, scat and pugmark analysis, and motion-activated camera traps.

In a complementary effort, the Forest Department is strengthening the wider ecosystem through prey base enhancement. Around 100 chitals are slated for translocation from Raipur Jungle Safari to Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Similar prey augmentation may follow at Guru Ghasidas National Park, a newly designated tiger reserve, with chitals sourced from Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai.

To support these initiatives, trap cameras are already being deployed in key wildlife zones. These cameras are expected to yield valuable data on predator and prey dynamics and guide habitat management strategies for core and buffer zones.

Conservationists hope that the improved security situation, coupled with habitat augmentation and systematic monitoring, will foster a steady uptick in the tiger population over the coming years.