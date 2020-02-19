In an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on late Tuesday night, three terrorists were killed, police officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

#Awantipora: Police killed 03 terrorists in an #encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 18, 2020

It was reported that during searches, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces. Three terrorists were killed in the gunfight, the official said adding more details were awaited.