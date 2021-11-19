Three teen-age boys caught while trying to cross LoC for terror training

Three teenage boys have been apprehended by the police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara while they were trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to receive terror training in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A police spokesman said on Thursday that following specific information, police apprehended the trio, all in their teenage from a hideout in Kupwara.

The three boys had established contact with a terrorist commander posing himself as Tayab Farroqi operating from Pakistan and were on their way to cross the LoC via Kupwara to meet him and take training in handling of arms and ammunition to join terrorism back in Kashmir.

The trio has been identified as Furqan Sultan Khanday, Furqan Nazir Khanday and Kamran Sajad Sheikh (all in the age of 16 years and students of 10th class). All of them are residents of village Meej Pampore of district Pulwama.

On questioning, Police found that these youth from South Kashmir were radicalised and motivated by terrorist Tayab Farooqi operating from Pakistan through social media platforms by a gradual process of radicalisation.

Assessing the circumstances and tender age of these young boys who were found to be highly motivated and radicalised to join the path of terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in its endeavour to ensure peace and stability in Kashmir decided to counsel them and to give them a chance to reform into responsible and peace abiding citizen.

Pertinently, the parents of the youths were summoned and after threadbare discussion and counselling, the teenagers were handed over to them. Expressing gratitude, the parents of the youth thanked Jammu and Kashmir Police for preventing their wards from joining the path of death and destruction and giving a chance them to live a free and peaceful life.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also appealed to parents of the young people to monitor their activities to prevent them from falling prey to the Pakistani agenda of destabilising peace in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and also appealed to the youth to not get misguided by the propaganda of the terrorists.