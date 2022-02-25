Three sentenced to eight years jail for circulating fake currency

A special National Investigation Agency Court in Patna on Friday sentenced three convicted for circulating fake Indian currency to eight years jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Selim S., Shahnawaz Shaikh, and Mannalal Chaudhary, who were recently held guilty under various sections of the IPC.

This case related to the seizure of FICN by police in Bettiah town in Bihar’s West Champaran district on February 2, 2019. Around four lakh fake notes were seized by the police from their possession.

Initially, an FIR was lodged with Bettiah Town Police Station. Later on, the NIA had re-registered the case, took over the investigation, and filed four charge sheets. The court noted that the NIA proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the accused.