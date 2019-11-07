Three people were arrested on Wednesday for “threatening and intimidating” residents in south Kashmir’s Awantipora using posters issued by terror groups Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said. “Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from them,” a senior police officer said.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these people were involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters at Ladhoo of Khrew Awantipora, he said. An FIR has been filed against them, he said.

The three have been taken to the police station and incriminating material recovered from them have been taken for investigation, an official said. The police have asked residents to share information about such people who are intimidating locals.

On Monday, at least one person was killed and 17 were injured in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, police and doctors said.

On October 29, five men from Bahalnagar village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district of the Valley after which a total of 138 labourers, working in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, returned home on Monday.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir which came into being on October 31 has been under communication lockdown with many local political leaders under house arrest.