Three of a family shot dead over land dispute in UP

In a gruesome crime, armed assailants shot dead three members of a family in their hut under the Sabdipan Ghat police station area late on Thursday night. A land dispute is said to be the reason behind the crime.

The deceased included a 62-year-old man, his married daughter, and her husband.

Enraged by the incident, the family members of the deceased vandalized a dozen houses in the neighborhood and set them on fire.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, IG Chandraprakash, Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, and SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava rushed to the spot and surveyed the crime site.

The family members of the victims are demanding a bulldozer operation against the accused.

According to the police, Chhabilawa resident Horilal (62) had a land dispute with some people at Panda intersection. He had taken possession of a disputed plot and built a hut there. His married daughter Brijkali (22) and son-in-law Shivsagar (26) also lived with him in the same hut.

Shivsagar had opened a Sahaj Jan Seva Kendra by taking a rented shop nearby.

On Thursday night, Hori Lal was sleeping with his son-in-law and daughter outside the hut when the family members say some people shot and killed all three of them. The family came to know about the incident on Friday morning.

A large contingent of police have been deployed in the area to control the situation.