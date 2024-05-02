Three KLO members arrested from Chirang district of lower Assam

The Assam Police arrested three members of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in a raid carried out in Basugaon, Chirang district in lower Assam.

The arrested individuals were identified as Robin Barman, also known as Lankeshwar Koch or Lambu, from Hekaipara, Utpal Roy, alias Pankaj Koch, from Gossaigaon, and Dhananjay Barman from Noitamara 1st block.

After the arrests, the detained KLO members provided vital information enabling the authorities to uncover a hidden explosive device along the bank of River Champabati in Kachudola near the Basugaon town during the early hours, averting a potential disaster in the area.

The police operation was based on intelligence from the Basugaon police station during a raid at a hotel in the station road area of Basugaon town, resulting in the capture of the KLO operatives.

Following this, an exhaustive overnight effort by law enforcement culminated in the successful recovery of the buried explosive device from the sands of Champabati River in Kachudola village.

It is suspected that the KLO members had gathered at the site with intentions of carrying out subversive activities leading up to the impending elections.