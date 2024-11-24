Three killed in violence, arson in Sambhal over court survey of masjid

Three youths were killed in the violence that broke out during a court survey of Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Sunday.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Onjney Singh has confirmed the three casualties while over 50 people, including 20 policemen, were injured.

The deceased are identified as Noman, Bilal, and Naeem. Critically injured, Anees, and Ayaan, have been brought to Moradabad District Hospital. Around 15 people, including two women, have been detained by the police for stone pelting.

The Divisional Commissioner confirmed that the death of the youths were due to firing between two groups.

After the violence, an additional PAC force has been sent from Moradabad to Sambhal. There are three battalions of the PAC in Moradabad.

The Commissioner said among the injured, CO Anuj Chaudhary and SP’s PRO were shot in the legs in the violence while 15 other policemen, including a SP, are injured.

The relatives of the deceased attributed the deaths to police firing. However, the Commissioner said, “No death has been occurred in police firing. All three youths lost their lives in the firing from the attackers.”

“The attackers wanted to target the survey team in a planned manner. Children of 12-14 years and women were in the front,” he added.

There was tension in the city over the death of three youths. An incident of stone pelting also took place in the area of former SP MP Safiqur Rahman Barq. After the violence, ADG Ramit Sharma, IG Munirajji reached the spot.

Eye witnesses claimed that there is an atmosphere of undeclared curfew in the entire city. Barricading has been done on all three routes leading to Jama Masjid.

The police said as soon as people came to know about the survey team reaching the mosque in the morning at 9:00 in the morning, the crowd started pouring in at around. When an attempt was made to disperse the crowd, it was followed by a scuffle and then stone pelting.

The police tried to disperse the mob by firing in the air. Firing has been reported from the other side also. The survey was completed amidst tight security and the lawyer of the Hindu side Vishnu Jain was taken out of the mosque under tight security.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar said the ruckus was well-planned and those who created the violence have been identified. The policemen who have been injured have been sent for treatment. Surveillance is being done through drones.

For the second time, on the orders of the court, the team led by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain reached inside Jama Masjid in the early hours of Sunday to conduct the survey. The local court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid on November 19 as the Hindu side claimed the mosque was built after the demolition of Harihar Temple.

The Hindu side claims that earlier this place used to be Shri Harihar Temple which was demolished by Babar in 1529 before building the mosque. It has also been claimed that there is a Shivling inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has made serious allegations against the UP government and the BJP over the violence during the survey. Calling it a serious incident, he asked why the survey team was sent while the survey of the mosque had already been done. “It was a conspiracy to spoil the communal atmosphere so that people could not discuss the wrongdoings of the BJP in the assembly bypolls,” he alleged.