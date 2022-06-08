Three held for killing youth in Gurugram

Three persons were arrested by the police on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man on the intervening night of May 21 and 22 in the IMT Manesar area of Gurugram.

They have been identified as Anubhav (20), Vijay (20) and Ravi (29). The trio were arrested by a crime unit of Sector-31 Gurugram Police.

The accused killed Ashish @ Dhilu, a resident of Kharkhari village, when he was returning from his grocery store at Aliyar village. They robbed and assaulted the victim and later threw him in the bushes by the roadside on the intervening night of May 21 and 22.

“The culprits revealed that they work in a private company. They stopped the deceased and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Then they robbed his mobile phone, gold chain and 1 earphone and fled the spot,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP crime) said.

“The accused also disclosed that on April 30 this year, they had stabbed a man near Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) expressway and snatched his cash and mobile phone,” Sangwan said.