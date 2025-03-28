Three cops, two Pak terrorists killed in fresh encounter in J&K

Three policemen and two Pakistani terrorists were killed in a gunfight in J&K’s Kathua district on Thursday when a fresh encounter broke out in the area, reports said.

Five security forces personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dheeraj Katoch, were wounded. Three of the injured cops later succumbed to their wounds, reports said.

The cops killed in the encounter have been identified as Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh, and Balwinder Singh.

Katoch, who is posted as DSP (Border) in the Special Operations Group (SOG) and others were injured during the gunfight at Ghati Juthana in Kathua.

A massive anti-terrorist operation was underway for the last five days in the Hiranagar area of the district, officials said.

Reports said that today’s exchange of fire erupted after some terrorists were spotted in the area. The area has been cordoned by security forces.

The gunfight erupted when the security forces spotted the terrorists in Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh. Reinforcements of the Army, J&K Police and CRPF have been rushed and further details are awaited.

Senior Army officers, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu and Inspector General (IG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited the encounter site to assess the ongoing anti-terrorist operation.