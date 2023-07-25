Three big cat cubs spotted in Ranthambore National Park

Tigress T-84 was on Tuesday seen roaming with three cubs at Ranthambore National Park near Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan. Wildlife experts believe that the cubs are two- to three-month-old caught on camera in a buffer zone.

With the three new arrivals in the reserve, there are 79 big cats including five cubs, Shikhar Agarwal, additional chief secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, told The Statesman.

Tigress T-84, about 10-year-old, was spotted playing with three cubs.

Expressing happiness over the growing big cat population in the Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “New guests of the forest welcome Rajasthan. The good news of the birth of 3 new tiger cubs was received from the forest of Ranthambore. This beautiful video of the jungle is reaffirming our commitment to tiger and wildlife conservation.”

“Hearty congratulations and congratulations to the Rajasthan Tiger Reserve team,” he added.