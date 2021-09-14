Thousands pay tributes to departed Congress leader Oscar Fernandes

Thousands of supporters and fans paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Congress veteran leader Oscar Fernandes at the Udupi District Congress Bhavan on Tuesday.

People standing on either side of the road showered flowers on the vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Oscar Fernandes who passed away at the age of 80 on September 13 at a private hospital.

The mortal remains of the former union minister were shifted to Udupi from Father Muller’s Hospital. His body was received at the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi. Last rites and funeral mass were conducted at Church by Udupi Diocese Bishop Dr Gerald Issac Lobo and the body was shifted to Congress Bhavan.

Social Welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj, U.T. Khader and other leaders offered their respects.

His mortal remains will also be taken to Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru city on later Tuesday.

On Wednesday (Sept 15), the mortal remains will be taken to Milagres Church in Mangaluru where a prayer mass will be held. Early evening the body will be airlifted to Bengaluru and will be kept at the morgue overnight.

On Thursday (Sept 16) the mortal remains will reach Congress headquarters in Bengaluru. The final blessing is organized at Saint Patrick’s Church from 3.30 p.m. onwards and burial will be conducted at Hosur Cemetery, Bengaluru.