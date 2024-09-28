Those who once opposed India now greet with ‘Ram-Ram’, says Yogi in Haryana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who once criticized India and challenged its sovereignty are now greeting with ‘Ram-Ram.’

While addressing voters during his election tour in Haryana, the CM recounted an experience from his recent campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

He shared, “At the airport, I heard someone saying ‘Ram-Ram.’ I didn’t initially see who it was, but the voice called out again, ‘Yogi sahab, Ram-Ram.’ When I looked, it was a Maulvi. I felt this is the impact of the removal of Article 370. Those who once cursed India and questioned its sovereignty are now greeting with ‘Ram-Ram.'”

He further said, “Hum bante the toh kate the”(When we were divided, we were slaughtered). If we hadn’t been divided, the Ram temple would never have been demolished, no structure of slavery would have been built on Krishna’s birthplace, and the country would never have been enslaved. Those who opposed the Ram and Shri Krishna temples, if the BJP grows stronger, will one day be seen chanting ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’ on the streets.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted four public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Haryana. During these rallies, he urged voters to support the following candidates: Satish Phaguna from Faridabad NIT, Moolchand Sharma from Ballabhgarh, Tekchand Sharma from Prithla, Dhanesh Adalkha from Badkhal, Aarti Singh Rao from Ateli, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhari, Ghanshyam Das from Yamunanagar, and Chaudhary Balwant Singh from Sadhora.

The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal in Radaur and urged voters to ensure victory for all BJP candidates in this parliamentary constituency.

Emphasizing the historic significance of Ramlala’s enthronement in his birthplace, Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Hindus fought 76 significant battles for the Ram temple. Countless Hindus—saints, Nihangs, ascetics, common households, kings, princes, women, and youth—sacrificed their lives at the feet of Lord Ram. Under the rule of the Mughals and the British, Hindus were denied justice, and even after independence in 1947, the Congress government could have constructed the Ram temple but instead chose to create a controversy.”

Continuing his critique, the Chief Minister declared that Congress was the primary obstacle to the temple’s construction. He highlighted that the issue, which had remained unresolved during Congress’s tenure, was finally addressed in 2019 after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 and the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Launching a fierce attack on the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that Congress is the root of the country’s problems, while the BJP is the solution.

“Congress has burdened the nation with its issues. It has weakened the country by exploiting the tragedies of partition, caste, region, and language. This has pushed the nation into a furnace of terrorism, extremism, Naxalism, and anarchy. Corruption and nepotism are also legacies of Congress.”

Yogi noted that over the past seven and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has not experienced any riots, contrasting it with the past when disturbances were commonplace.

He cited the Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Aligarh riots, as well as the Jawaharbagh incident in Mathura, as reminders of the violence that plagued the state. “Since 2017, riots in UP have been buried. The rioters are either in jail or on their way to hell (Ram naam satya),” he remarked.

He further emphasized that Article 370 could not have been abolished while Congress was in power, but the BJP successfully removed it, thereby ending terrorism and securing a better future for India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Haryana faced significant challenges due to Congress’ corruption and exploitation just a decade ago. He noted that various mafias—mining, forest, cow, animal, land, and organized crime—were closely linked to the Congress Party, taking advantage of Haryana’s resources.

“In the past ten years, Haryana has embarked on a new journey of development. While the Congress government claimed that only Muslims had rights to the country’s resources, the BJP and Prime Minister Modi advocate for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ The BJP is essential for security, national unity, and a developed India,” he stated.

He further added that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana is progressing toward new avenues of development.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum of growth driven by the double-engine government. CM Yogi accused Congress, INLD, and the Aam Aadmi Party of opposing development, asserting that such progress would threaten their divisive politics and interests.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that a developed India begins with its villages, farmers, youth, and women. He urged voters in Ateli to support Aarti Singh Rao for the assembly, highlighting the importance of demonstrating respect for women’s power ahead of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which is set to take effect in 2029.

“While Haryana is witnessing advancements like metro connectivity, job creation, and investment, 80 crore people in India are benefiting from free ration. In stark contrast, there are struggles for a single roti in Pakistan. Under PM Modi’s leadership, our nation is becoming prosperous. When a double-engine government operates under his guidance, the speed of development and benefits is significantly enhanced. A powerful country stands united with India in the world,” he stated.

Accusing Congress of spreading rumours, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The INLD’s troubled history prevents them from achieving meaningful progress. While the BJP, under the leadership of Modi ji, guarantees security, development, employment, good governance, and respects faith, ‘Jhaadu lagane walon ne Dilli ko gandagi ke dher mein badal diya hai,’ (those who wield a broom have turned Delhi into a heap of filth).”

He criticized Rahul Gandhi for his controversial statements, stating, “Rahul goes to one state to speak ill of another and defames India when abroad. In times of national crisis, he recalls his grandmother in Italy instead of focusing on India. The youth of Haryana must recognize that Congress’s divisive politics harms our nation.”

CM Yogi highlighted ongoing development in Mathura-Vrindavan, mentioning the upcoming grand Shakambhari temple and the completed Kartarpur corridor.