“Those high on power will be taught lesson”: Uddhav Thackeray slams Shiv Sena govt for ‘demolishing’ sakha in Mumbra

Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and UBT Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the Eknath Shinde government in the state and said that those ‘high on power’ will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray on Saturday, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra in Thane to visit the razed shakha which was demolished on November 2 but had to face resistance from workers of the CM’s Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

“Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls,” Uddhav said while addressing the party workers in Mumbra.

Since the split of the Shiv Sena and the merger of Shinde faction with BJP, there has been a continuous war of words between the two parties.

Fresh tensions simmered between the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Sena in Maharashtra after the Shinde faction bulldozed a 25-year-old Shakha of the Shiv Sena in Mumbra on November 2.

“Our lamd (Sakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents. The Shakha will assemble every day,” the former CM said.

Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, “You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you.”