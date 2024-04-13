This LS poll is special for the country: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the current Lok Sabha poll

is special for the country.

“BJP is snatching away the rights of the Constitution. This is an election to save the Constitution,” he said.

Yadav, while addressing a rally here on Saturday, said that before the 2022 assembly elections, 1000 farmers lost their lives in the farmers’ movement. It was because of the farmers that the laws were withdrawn, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that if these people (BJP) win 400 seats, then they will implement black laws. But if INDI alliance wins, then MSP to the farmers will be given, he said.

He alleged that one lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 10 years.

“The BJP had talks about world record, but the papers were leaked. PM and CM do not say anything on paper leak. BJP people are leaking the paper. Farmers and youth together will wipe out BJP,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said that if the BJP wins, Khaki’s job will be for three years.”

He said that BJP took donations of Rs 1000 crore. He said that INDIA are going behind other countries of the world and corruption has increased in every department.

He said that now the police itself is extorting money from the police. In Banaras, a BJP man had beaten up a policeman. Package has been given to MLAs and parties. Today’s era is of packages, he said.

He said that the BJP has lied the most. The Chief Minister of Delhi has been sent to jail after filing false cases against him. We are family of PDA. Those who came in 14 will leave in 24, he said.