Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan posted a special message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video message had a slide-show of the singer’s photographs with the Prime Minister.

“Narendra Bhai, sending you my pranaam on this auspicious occasion of Rakhi. I couldn’t send you a Rakhi this time, the whole world knows why. You have worked so hard for the country, the citizens will not forget that. Lakhs of Indian women have Rakhis in their hands for you today, but tying it is difficult,” she said.

“I’m sure you can understand. If possible, today on the day of Rakhi, promise us that you will take this country to greater heights. Namaskar,” she added.

“Namaskar dear Narendra Modi bhai. This is my Rakhi for you,” she captioned the video.

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Prime Minister reverted back on the post by saying, “Lata didi, this post of yours on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan gives immense inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will reach new heights and attain new success.”

“You remain healthy and live long, this is my prayer to god,” he added.

India celebrates the festival of sacred Raksh Bandhan, when sisters tie rakhi to brothers, today.