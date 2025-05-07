This is just the beginning: A K Antony lauds army on Operation Sindoor

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the Indian armed forces in its fight against terrorism.

Speaking to the media here, he said Operation Sindoor is just the beginning of India’s anti-terrorist operations and expressed hope that the action against terrorists will continue.

The former defence minister said the Indian Army has done justice to the martyrs and their families who were brutally killed in Pahalgam. The country is united for any action against terrorists, he added.

“We stand with the Indian Army. A big salute to the brave Indian Army and its jawans. We believe that this is just the beginning. We are confident that the Indian Army will continue to take action to destroy the camps of Pakistani terrorists on the border. The central government has given the army complete freedom for this,” Antony said.

The Senior Congress leader said he is confident that the Indian Army will fight to win any mission entrusted to it by the nation, no matter what the sacrifices are . There is no place for controversies when the country needs to stand united, Antony added.

“This is the time for the country to stand united. The conscience of the entire world is with India. The global community now recognises that terrorism is the greatest threat. This is why India is receiving such widespread international support,” he said .

“What India is doing is not a war. It is an action against terrorists. Terrorism is the biggest challenge the world is facing today,” AK Antony added.