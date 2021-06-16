June 21 is International Yoga Day and this year, it’s going to be “yoga from home” for the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to stay at home on June 21, the International Yoga Day and do yoga with the family under Covid protocols.

This call has been made in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that programmes being organised on this day will also be required to follow Covid protocols including social distancing.

Yoga programmes will not be held in schools in view of the pandemic and also the fact that schools are closed.

The Chief Minister, however, directed officials to publicize the event and also the fact that Yoga is beneficial for all, more so, in the pandemic.

The government has decided to hold online competitions that will also be publicized through social media platforms.

The government will also organize a yoga video competition, yoga art competition and yoga quiz. Under the yoga video competition, prizes will be given under three categories to the first, second and third prize winners. The categories include women, men and professionals.

The competition is open to those in the age group of 5 years to 60 years. It has been made compulsory to register at least 500 participants in each level under each category at the state level and at least 50 participants at the district level.

(With IANS inputs)