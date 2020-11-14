The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said this Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders.”

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

PM will be following his customary tradition for the seventh year in a row.

The Programme at Longewala, originally a BSF post and a strategic point en route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.