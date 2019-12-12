The third phase of the Jharkhand election for 17 seats in eight districts concluded on Thursday with 62.03 per cent voter turnout.

Polling went on 7,016 polling stations in the state out of which 5,342 were categorised as critical for which adequate arrangements were made by the authorities.

There were no incidents of violence reported in the third phase of polling, with the enthusiastic participation of voters including PWDs and senior citizens.

According to the Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout for 17 seats was 63.02 per cent till 5 pm, as the counting in some of the Polling Stations was still going on by then. The final voter turnout in 2014 Assembly election in the state was 64.02 per cent.

The final Voting Turnout will be known after the verification and scrutiny of Presiding Officers’ Diaries and other documents by the election commission.

The third phase of the election covered 56, 18, 267 voters that included 10, 365 service voters and 63, 616 PwD voters. For the 17 seats that went on polls, 309 candidates including 32 female candidates were in the fray.

Some prominent faces who cast their votes during the third phase were Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Murmu who cast her vote at ATI Ranchi, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto who came to cast vote with his wife at Silli and former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha who cast his vote in Hazaribagh.

Apart from political personalities, former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his wife also cast his vote in his hometown Ranchi.

In the 17 seats that went on polls on Thursday, the fate of three sitting ministers CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav along with former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and former Deputy Chief Minister and AJSU President Sudesh Mahto were at stake.

On seven seats, there is a direct fight between the BJP, the Congress and the JMM on seven seats. In Silli, the fight is between AJSU President Sudesh Mahto and sitting JMM Seema Devi.

As per the Election Commission, a total value of seizures of Rs 16.75 crores was made in the state in the day.