Third list of 19 Congress candidates out for Rajasthan assembly polls

The AICC on Thursday night released a third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 25.

The Congress had earlier fielded 76 candidates in the assembly of 200 legislators. With today’s list of 19 the total number of candidates rose to 95.

HC Meena, former DGP and sitting MLA was repeated from Devali-Uniara, and Shobha Rani, former BJP MLA who joined the Congress party in presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vara in Jhunjhunu yesterday was given ticket from Dholpur.

Rajendra Pareek and Shravan Kumar again fielded from their constituencies of Sikar and Surajgarh.

Vazib Ali, a turncoat from BSP to the Gehlot government in 2019 is ticked from Nagar seat. Narendra Budania will contest against BJP’s leader of Opposition RS Rathore at Taranagar seat.

Whereas, the Opposition BJP has released a total of 124 candidates in its two lists.