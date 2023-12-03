Logo

# India

BJP wins 5 seats, Cong 1 in Rajasthan assembly polls at 2:30 hrs

The BJP is leading on 106 seats, and the Congress on 72 seats at this hour.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | December 3, 2023 2:30 pm

Rajasthan Assembly [File Photo]

Out of the seven results declared at 2:30 pm, BJP candidates won on seven seats, and Congress and BAP on one seat each.

BAP :
1. Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 69,166 votes.

BJP:
1. Mahendra Pal Meena   Jamwaramgarh             by a margin of 38,427 votes
2. Govind Prasad              Manohar Thana             by a margin of 24,865 votes
3. Samaram                      Pindwara Abu                 by a margin of 13,094 votes
4. Diya Kumari                  Vidhydhar Nagar             by a margin of 71,836 votes
5. Dr J S Yadav                 Behror                             by a margin of 17,223 votes

Congress:
1. Ameen Kagzi          Kishanpole (Jaipur)      by a margin of 7,056 votes

