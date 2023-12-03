BJP wins 5 seats, Cong 1 in Rajasthan assembly polls at 2:30 hrs

Out of the seven results declared at 2:30 pm, BJP candidates won on seven seats, and Congress and BAP on one seat each.

BAP :

1. Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 69,166 votes.

BJP:

1. Mahendra Pal Meena Jamwaramgarh by a margin of 38,427 votes

2. Govind Prasad Manohar Thana by a margin of 24,865 votes

3. Samaram Pindwara Abu by a margin of 13,094 votes

4. Diya Kumari Vidhydhar Nagar by a margin of 71,836 votes

5. Dr J S Yadav Behror by a margin of 17,223 votes

Advertisement

Congress:

1. Ameen Kagzi Kishanpole (Jaipur) by a margin of 7,056 votes

The BJP is leading on 106 seats, and the Congress on 72 seats at this hour.