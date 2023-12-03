BJP wins 5 seats, Cong 1 in Rajasthan assembly polls at 2:30 hrs

Team Yogi played a key role in BJP’s stunning win in three States
The popularity of Chief Minister Adityanath also played a big role in the BJP's election victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The BJP is leading on 106 seats, and the Congress on 72 seats at this hour.
Out of the seven results declared at 2:30 pm, BJP candidates won on seven seats, and Congress and BAP on one seat each.
BAP :
1. Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 69,166 votes.
BJP:
1. Mahendra Pal Meena Jamwaramgarh by a margin of 38,427 votes
2. Govind Prasad Manohar Thana by a margin of 24,865 votes
3. Samaram Pindwara Abu by a margin of 13,094 votes
4. Diya Kumari Vidhydhar Nagar by a margin of 71,836 votes
5. Dr J S Yadav Behror by a margin of 17,223 votes
Congress:
1. Ameen Kagzi Kishanpole (Jaipur) by a margin of 7,056 votes
