Third G20 Culture Working Group meeting concludes at Hampi

The G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) which strives to position culture at the heart of policymaking, concluded its third meeting on Wednesday, in Hampi, Karnataka.

The CWG meeting focused on attaining a consensus on recommendations deliberated in the previous two CWG meetings, organised at Khajuraho and Bhubaneswar.

The final session of the 3rd CWG concluded with updates for the upcoming G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, scheduled to be organised on 26 August.

The G20 delegates participated in a Yoga session at the Hazara Rama Temple on Wednesday in Hampi, Karnataka.

On Tuesday, as part of the cultural experience, a tree plantation activity took place at the historic Queens’ Bath in Hampi. The delegates were also given a guided tour of the Royal Enclosure, enabling them to appreciate the rich heritage and architectural marvels of the region.

Following the tour, delegates proceeded to the Yeduru Basavanna complex, situated opposite the Virupaksha Temple. At this picturesque location, a captivating cultural performance by troupes of Gurus Radha and Raja Reddy choreographed by Mrs Kausalya Reddy was organised.

They performed four distinct dance styles from South India, namely, Bharatnayam from Tamil Nadu, Mohiniyattam from Kerala, Kuchipudi from Andhra Pradesh and Odissi from Odisha. The spell-binding performances in the backdrop of monuments left the delegates mesmerized.

Earlier, on 10th July, the inaugural session of the third G20 CWG meeting was organised in Hampi, Karnataka. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi addressed the session.

Addressing the participants, he said “We have progressed from identifying and deliberating the four priorities to seeking consensus on the action-oriented recommendations that would be a significant step in placing culture at the heart of policymaking.”

The four priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

Later in the evening of 10thJuly, delegates were taken on excursion to heritage sites like the Vijaya Vittala Temple, the Royal Enclosure, and the Yeduru Basavanna complex of the Hampi Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Delegates were also being taken on a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River.

The delegates enjoyed a percussion recital by Vikku Vinayakram, a renowned musician who has made ghatam an important part of the Indian classical music traditions and taken it to the world stage through fusion music programmes with world musicians.

The 30-minute interactive presentation was integrated with Bharatnatyam dancers striking sculpturesque poses against the backdrop of the ruins of the Vijaya Vithala temple complex, bringing alive the glory of the Vijayanagar empire.