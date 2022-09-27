Third front ‘imaginary’, incapable of challenging Modi: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no third front can ever stand in front of the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters after attending the special screening of Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula today, the CM said, “Opposition parties have been talking about the so-called third front for a long time but where is it? I think it’s in their imagination only,”.

Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal patriarch OP Chautala had recently claimed formation of a third front to take on BJP in the 2024 general elections.

He said under the strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has got a new identity.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for renaming the Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It will be a very auspicious thing on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on 28 September, the airport would be officially renamed, he added.

Khattar said when India got independence, Macaulay’s education system was adopted but after that, the experts realised that this education system was required to be re-examined. “Today, according to the present demand, keeping in mind the history of our country, the school curriculum has been changed and the stories of history have been narrated,” he said.

The CM urged the farmers of the state not to worry about compensation for their crops damaged due to the adverse weather conditions as directions have been issued for a special Giridawari (crop loss assessment). Farmers will be given complete compensation for the loss of their crop, he said.

Responding to another question regarding the strike of Arhtiyas (grain commission agents), Khattar said that the strike has been called off and some of their demands have been accepted. Besides this, the state government has written a letter to the Central government regarding other demands like increasing their commission, he added.