‘Thieves have been exposed’: BJP on Atishi’s arrest claim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday reacted sharply to Delhi minister Atishi’s claim that ED will arrest her and three other AAP leaders if they don’t switch their allegiance to the saffron party, saying they will have to answer on the liquor policy scam.

“Atishi must be worried that the Aam Aadmi Party supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken her name and Saurabh Bharadwaj’s name saying the middlemen used to meet them. If that is the case, their own leader is pointing a finger towards them…. You just can’t turn around and attack the BJP on some false allegation or false narrative in the hope that the questions that are being asked, will not be asked. Ultimately they have to answer on the scam which is the liquor scam in Delhi and on which the investigative agency obviously seems to have collected some credible material…” senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli said.

Attacking the AAP leader, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that it was Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who named Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj during the interrogation.

“People of Delhi are understanding it very well, there is a saying in English that thieves have been exposed. Their CM Arvind Kejriwal said Vijay Nair used to report to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Nair who is a key factor in the liquor scam used to report to them. If the kingpin of this entire scam is saying that these people are involved, then they should be interrogated…,” Tiwari said, adding “the BJP has zero tolerance against corruption.”

Earlier today, Atishi accused the BJP of targeting AAP’s next line of leaders after Kejriwal’s arrest and claimed that she, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chaddha will be arrested soon if they don’t join the BJP.

The Delhi minister said that an individual very close to her was approached in this regard.

“I have been approached to join the BJP through a personal contact. I have been told that either I can join the BJP and save my political career or get arrested in the next one month. An individual very close to me told me that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to put every AAP leader in jail. Starting with Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, now they have arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. But now they want to arrest another four top leaders — me, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj,” she added.