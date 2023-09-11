“They’ve right to do so…”: K’taka Transport Minister on private transport strike in Bengaluru

After private vehicle owners and drivers called for a strike in Bengaluru, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that they have the right to do so.

He assured that Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been arranged to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

“We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-going people and for those who’re going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so,” Reddy said.

Reddy earlier held a meeting with the Commissioner of the Transport Department and senior police officials.

On September 11, officials were instructed to take action to ensure that there is no trouble for the general public and school children.

The transport minister instructed the officials to ply government buses on the routes to schools and colleges in Bengaluru. He also directed that more buses should be arranged near hospitals so that patients do not face any problems.

Private vehicle owners and drivers have called for a Bandh in Bengaluru city opposing the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five government guarantees and provides free travel to women on government buses.

A call has been given for a Bandh from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight.