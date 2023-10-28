‘They won’t understand…’: Amit Shah’s ‘Italian roots’ jibe at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the development works happened in the country during his party’s government and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India to new heights at global stage.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Amit Shah also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his general secretary sister Priyanka Gandhi over their “Italian roots”.

“Everywhere, people are talking about India’s development. The country is being hailed. In the past nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India to new heights at a global stage.

“Congress does not see positive things. This brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) keep roaming across the country and keep asking, what happened…well they won’t understand because their roots are from Italy not from India…”, Shah said.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s mother was born in Italy and become an Indian citizen only l after marrying their father and former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

The Union Home minister also accused the Congress party of hindering the construction of Ram Temple and claimed that PM Modi silently went and laid the foundation stone of the temple.

“Congress used to stop and hinder the Ram Mandir construction. In 2019, people of Madhya Pradesh gave so many seats and made PM Modi for the second time, he silently went and laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir and in January Lord Ram’s idol will be installed there”, the home minister added.

In 2019, The Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya after giving a landmark judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The court ruled in favour of Ram Temple construction at the disputed site and alloted a separate 5 acres of land to the Muslims for the construction of Babri mosque.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple has been scheduled for January 22 next year. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust has invited PM Modi to install the idol of lord Ram in the Sanctum Santorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.