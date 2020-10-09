Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the India Post Office team on the World Post Day in a tweet.

He said: “We are extremely proud of the @IndiaPostOffice team for their efforts to connect India. They bring happiness to countless lives. On #WorldPostDay, greetings to them and their families. Best wishes for all future endeavours.”

PM has retweeted a post of Union Minister Ravi Shnkar Prasad in which he said, “On #WorldPostDay, I want to congratulate all the employees of @IndiaPostOffice- the largest postal network in the world, for their stellar service to citizens even during pandemic. My tribute to those employees who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the nation.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad has also attached a video with the tweet.