There’s no Modi ‘lehar’ but Modi ‘jehar’ this election: Jairam Ramesh

AICC leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said in southern India, BJP is “saaf” (wiped out), in east, west and north BJP is half. The 379 Lok Sabha seats, where the polling has already concluded, indications are that vote has gone against the anti-people Modi government, he said.

The Opposition INDIA bloc will get a clear and decisive mandate. Modi is now the outgoing Prime Minister, because, in the last ten years, the people have turned desperate because of the prevailing socio-economic scenario in the country, he said.

There is an anti-Modi wave at the grass root level in all the States and it is palpable everywhere.

Now, there is no ‘leher’ (wave) in favour of PM Modi, but there is ‘jeher’ (toxicity) in his speeches, he noted.

Similarly, the BJP and BJD in Odisha are the two sides of a coin. Here, there is an unannounced alliance between the two parties here, and they are fighting against the Congress jointly, he said.

So, voters in Odisha are left with the sole alternative either to choose Congress or the anti-people unannounced BJD-BJP alliance.

Congress has always sided with the common people and masses living on fringes, said Ramesh.

Both BJD and Congress are raising Odia Ashmita (pride) issue only because of the ongoing polls. But in reality, they do not have interest towards Odia Ashmita.

Neither the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha nor MOdi Government in the Centre patronized the Odia language and culture in the last one decade, he iterated.