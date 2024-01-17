“There will be no more issues”: Asaduddin Owaisi urges PM Modi to defend Places of Worship Act

After the Supreme Court stayed Allahabad High Court’s order in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend Places of Worship Act.

“The day that the Prime Minister states that he is standing with the Places of Worship Act 1991, there will be no more issues. When the Prime Minister states that all places of worship will belong to those under whose authority they were as of August 15, 1947 and there will be no changes, then no further issues will arise. Why is he not saying it?” Owaisi said.

The Places of Worship Act is an act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, the day of independence from colonial rule.

“The matter is going to the court, and the court is giving a verdict. The Supreme Court has done the right thing. In the Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court stated that the Places of Worship Act comes from the basic structure of the Constitution. When the Supreme Court says this, why does the government not agree with it?” he further asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court stayed Allahabad HC’s order in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also issued notice to concerned respondents on a plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

The court listed the matter for January 23 for further hearing. The court said that proceedings before the trial court can be continued but the commission cannot be executed until the next date of hearings.

The court observed that HC has acted on a vague application seeking omnibus directions. The court noted that the application has to be specific.

“This is wrong; you have to be very clear about what you want… It is an omnibus application,” the court said.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

Advocate Reena N Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman, told ANI, “Today, the court heard about the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case, which was being challenged by the Muslim side. The Intezamia Committee had challenged the order and today the Supreme Court stayed the survey order only. But they have not stayed the trial. The trial at Allahabad High Court will continue. The next date of hearing is January 23.”