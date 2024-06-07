‘There are empty-headed ones among priests too’: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on former head of Niranam Diocese of Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos Metropolitan saying there are empty-headed people among the priests too.

Coming out against Geevarghese Mar Koorilos Metropolitan, who strongly criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the stunning defeat of the Left Front in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, CM Vijayan said on Friday, “I heard a priest saying it was the flood that brought this government back to power and it should not be assumed that there would be another flood. It is clear that sometimes there are some empty-headed ones among the priests too.”

The chief minister made these remarks during the presentation of the progress report on the activities of the state government for the year 2023-24.

Advertisement

He said the previous government had fulfilled all but a few of the 600 promises made to the people. Despite the Opposition’s attempts to defeat the LDF, the people gave the mandate to the front for its continued rule.

“The Centre is not giving us what we deserve. When the Supreme Court intervened, the Centre attended to our claims,” he said

“It is a fact that it has become difficult for government employees to get the DA they are entitled to. The employees will not have to suffer that problem all the time. A decision will be taken in this regard at the earliest The DR of the pensioners has also faced some problems during this period,” the CM said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Geevarghese Mar Koorilos Metropolitan said one of the main reasons for the stunning defeat of the LDF in the Kerala Lok Sabha elections was anti-government sentiments among the people. If the Left in Kerala is not ready to learn from the defeat, the situation in Bengal and Tripura will befall on the Left in Kerala, he said.

It was the flood that brought this government back to power and it should not be assumed that there would be another flood, Geevarghese Mar Koorilos Metropolitan further said in the Facebook post.