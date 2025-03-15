Kerala CM backs Stalin’s conference against delimitation move

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday extended his support to the conference organized by his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo MK Stalin in Chennai against the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Chief Minister Vijayan has accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s invitation to participate in the March 22 meeting. Tamil Nadu IT Minister P Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian personally met CM Vijayan at his official residence and handed over the invitation.

It has been reported that CM Vijayan assured the delegation of Kerala’s commitment to the cause. However, it remains uncertain whether he will attend the conference.

Following the meeting, Minister P Thiaga Rajan stated on X that the proposed delimitation exercise was an “undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states.”

“On behalf of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin, I, along with Hon’ble MP (South Chennai) Dr. @ThamizhachiTh, met with Hon’ble Kerala Chief Minister Thiru. @pinarayivijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today,” he posted on X.

“We extended our Chief Minister’s invitation for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to collectively oppose the unfair delimitation exercise—an undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states,” he added.

The conference, spearheaded by Stalin, will bring together key leaders from South Indian states to collectively oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, which is seen as a potential threat to their parliamentary representation.