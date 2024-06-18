Theatre artists demand Goa minister’s resignation over Kala Academy’s ‘sub-standard’ renovation

Noted theatre artists and writers of Goa on Monday demanded the resignation of state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude over alleged wrong-doings and “sub-standard work” carried out during the refurbishment of the Kala Academy building.

Designed by legendary architect Charles Correa and started in 1970, Kala Academy has emerged as the premier art and culture centre of the coastal state.

Renovation work started at the Kala Academy in 2021 and it was reopened in November 2023. However, since its reopening, the Kala Academy has been in the news for water leakages and other issues. In December 2023, the mirror in the green room collapsed a month after it was reopened.

Recently, the Goa Forward Party demanded an audit of the Kala Academy renovation after rainwater leaked into the main auditorium while a programme was underway.

In April, people vented ire against the government after the false ceiling of the Kala Academy building collapsed.

Irked over a series of such incidents, theatre artists, writers and those associated with Kala Academy on Monday evening held a meeting here and vented anger against the government for not resolving issues of Kala Academy even after its reopening.

Besides water leakage in the main auditorium, they also complained about the quality of acoustics installed there.

The artist’s fraternity has demanded the resolution of all the issues within 15 days.