Stating that the transformation of Haryana over a decade is crystal clear, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya called upon the members of the state assembly to ensure that no obstacle stands in the way of fulfilling the resolution for ‘Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat’.

“The difference between the Haryana a decade ago and the Haryana today is crystal clear,” he said while addressing the first session of the State Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and hoped each MLA would make the most of every moment in this House to prioritise public welfare.

He said he was confident that the Assembly would usher in a new chapter of decisions focused on public welfare. “Let’s all unite with full dedication to achieve the resolution of ‘Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat’, he told the assembly.

On the occasion, the governor pointed out that this is the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for the third consecutive time.

“Now that the environment is highly conducive for the development of non-stop Haryana in every way the entire state would be keeping an eye on the decisions and policies formulated by this Assembly in the times to come. Hence, it is the responsibility of every member to ensure that the state and its people get the maximum benefit of this favourable time,” he said.

The governor advised the members to always remember the ‘moolmantra’ of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasised that every decision we make should be evaluated by its impact on the poorest and weakest person in society.

He told the legislators, “The people of the state have enthusiastically participated in the recently concluded election process and have sent you to this Assembly, the state’s Supreme Panchayat, as the advocates of their rights. You are, therefore, expected to fulfill your responsibilities with full dedication and commitment.

The governor noted that 40 of the 90 members of the 15th assembly have been elected to the august house for the first time. Extending a special welcome to all these members, he said in the 14th Assembly, only nine women members, who he called ‘navratnas’ (the proverbial nine gems), were elected, while this time around the number has increased by nearly one, and half times to 13.

Calling the House flag bearer of the aspirations of 2.75 crore people of the state, he said it is the responsibility of every MLA to meet the expectations of the people.

Bandaru Dattatraya pointed out that this is the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for the third consecutive time. The incumbent state government has received a historic and decisive mandate in these elections. This mandate is a strong expression of the people’s unwavering trust and faith in the existing policies and programmes of the government.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya further said that for the fair and peaceful elections held in the state, the vigilant voters of the state, the Election Commission of India, and all officers and employees associated with the election process deserve appreciation.

He called the 2024 elections an election based on trust in ‘Neeti, Niyat, Nishtha aur Nirnay’ (Policy, Intent, Integrity, and Decisions). The present state government has carried forward a mission of service, security, good governance, cooperation, and uplift of the Antyodaya for the last 10 years, and this mandate is an endorsement of that mission.

This is a mandate that the work of developing Haryana should continue non-stop and we should continue achieving our goals. The government will continue to move forward with the spirit of ‘Rajya ke vikas se desh ka Vikas’ (Development of the State contributes to the development of the Nation), said Bandaru Dattatraya.

Over the past 10 years, the present state government worked beyond the narrow mindset of regionalism, constituency consideration, and family-based politics. Also, it has focused on ‘Shiksha, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swavalamban aur Swabhimaan’ (Education, Health, Security, Self-reliance, and Self-respect), giving new energy and momentum to the state’s development. The vision of Antyodaya by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya has not only guided the present state government but also embodies the core principle of “Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek” in all our efforts, he said.

He said the government has envisaged Haryana as a vibrant, dynamic, and resurgent State of India. Dedicated efforts are being made to ensure that farms of the state have an abundance of produce; the wheels of industry grind uninterrupted, ample employment opportunities are available for the youth, and sisters and daughters feel safe, empowered, and self-reliant.

The governor said the state government, following the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided equal opportunities for every section to progress in the state. The prime minister considers the poor, the youth, women, and farmers as the four pillars of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

He said the state government has oriented its policies toward strengthening these pillars. The government’s effort is to ensure that every government scheme benefits them, as this is the path to their upliftment and welfare. When the government works with the resolve that not a single eligible person should be left out from any government scheme so that every penny spent from the treasury is utilised in the public interest, said the Governor.