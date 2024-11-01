Thanks to alert cops, a major tragedy averted when fire broke out in banquet hall in Shahdara

Thanks to the alertness of the Shahdara Police and the Fire Department, a potential disaster was averted during Diwali celebrations when a fire broke out in a Banquet Hall in an area of East Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, the beat staff was on their regular patrol duty when they noticed flames emanating from the first floor of the banquet hall, located in Kanti Nagar, Shahdara.

As the banquet hall was locked no one was present inside at the time of the incident.

The police immediately informed the district control room, which dispatched messages to both the Fire Department and the BSES, the local electricity provider.

Within minutes, seven fire tenders arrived at the scene, and the blaze was doused which had already caused significant damage to the ground, first, and second floors of the building, added Gautam.

District crime team members were called to document the scene, and photographs of the incident were taken. Additionally, a request was made to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, the DCP added.

Rakesh Nagpal, the owner of the banquet hall, was notified of the situation, and while no one was injured, the banquet hall suffered extensive damage, the officer stated.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities are conducting inquiries to determine whether it was caused by electrical malfunction or another source.