Fire at high-rise near Minto Park, no one hurt

A major fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at a commercial high-rise near Kolkata’s Minto Park, prompting a swift response from the fire department. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to fire officials, the blaze erupted on the sixth floor of the multi-storey building, severely damaging the outer facade and destroying at least three external air conditioning units. Four fire engines were deployed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control within a short period. Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit in one of the air conditioning units may have triggered the fire, though officials have yet to confirm the exact cause. The building, which houses multiple offices, was quickly evacuated. “The fire alarm went off suddenly. We were in our cabins and didn’t realise what was happening initially,” said an employee who was working inside at the time. “Once we heard the alarm, we started moving down the stairs and got out safely.”

Fire incidents have been reported in various parts of the city in recent weeks, including Narkeldanga, Mechhua Bazaar, and Burrabazar. Saturday’s fire in the central business district has once again raised concerns about fire safety in commercial buildings. Fire personnel remain at the site to monitor any potential flare-ups. An investigation is underway.

