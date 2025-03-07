TG govt calls meeting with all-party MPs to get central nod for stalled projects

The Congress government in Telangana will hold an all-party meeting with the state’s MPs on Saturday at Praja Bhavan to discuss unresolved issues between the state and the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds the finance portfolio, will chair the meeting, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend as the chief guest.

The Congress and the BJP have eight MPs each, while Asaduddin Owaisi is the lone MP from AIMIM, representing Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has also decided to follow Tamil Nadu’s example and hold an all-party meeting on delimitation.

Days after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a list of demands, the Telangana government decided to hold an all-party meeting with the state MPs to ensure the Centre approves pending projects. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has personally invited two Union ministers—G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar—from the state. The meeting will commence at 11 am on Saturday.

Incidentally, just a week ago, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy were involved in a war of words, with the former accusing the BJP leader of blocking the Centre’s approval for Telangana‘s projects, particularly the second phase of the Metro Railway in Hyderabad. The project, along with Musi rejuvenation, is a top priority for the state government. The Union Minister, in turn, hit back at the Chief Minister, saying his high-pitched criticism of the Centre was unbecoming of him.

The state Cabinet also decided on Friday to convene an all-party meeting on the delimitation issue. “We will hold an all-party meeting under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy to fight against this injustice,” said state Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed both Revanth Reddy and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin for raising the delimitation issue. He said misinformation was being spread deliberately. “We have not made any changes in the act… Women reservation will become a reality and Stalin, Revanth Reddy, and Congress are making these attempts to stop that,” said G Kishan Reddy