Terrorists shot dead Head Constable in Baramulla

Heavily armed terrorists on Tuesday evening barged into the house of a police Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla and shot him dead.

Police said that the critically injured Dar was rushed to the Sub-Division Hospital at Tangmarg but he succumbed to his wounds.

Reports said that terrorists forcibly barged into the policeman’s house in Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla and shot him at point blank.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and search operations have been launched in the area.

The killing of the cop came on the day when the 5th UT Foundation Day was being celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, terrorists shot and seriously injured a police inspector in downtown Srinagar where he was playing cricket with local boys.

A day later a migrant labourer belonging to Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama.