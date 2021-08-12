Follow Us:
Terrorists open fire on BSF party in Kashmir

Police said the terrorists involved in the firing have been trapped and an operation has been started by the police and security forces.

IANS | Srinagar | August 12, 2021 3:48 pm

Photo: IANS

Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the National Highway in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, however, no loss was reported, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

“Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW Kulgam. No injury was reported. However, terrorists are trapped. EOF on. Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of Police, CRPF & Army on the spot,” a tweet by Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

