A shopkeeper was on Thursday evening shot dead by terrorists in the Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The shopkeeper has been identified as Mohammad Ayoub Ahangar.

In another incident terrorists indiscriminately fired injuring two civilians in the Pampore town of Pulwama.

Police said that the hiding terrorists have been tracked at Lalpora where security forces were engaged in an encounter with them.

Earlier in the morning, torture marked body of a police constable abducted from his home was reportedly found tied with a tree in the central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The policeman identified as Mohammad Ashraf was abducted most likely by terrorists on Wednesday night from outside his residence in Magam area of the district.

Police rushed to the spot and took the body to hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered by the police and security forces have launched a search for those involved in his killing.

Ashraf was posted at Parishaspora Pattan and was from the 21 Battalion of the India Reserve Police (IRP).

In another incident, heavily armed terrorists looted Rs.60 to 80 lakh from a bank cash van of the J&K Bank in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Loot of currency was reported in the main market of Shopian where the bank branch is located.

It is learnt that four terrorists at gunpoint looted the huge amount of money in the morning. The exact amount of currency looted was being verified.

It is learnt that the cash starved Pakistan backed terrorists were behind the incident.

Security forces have launched a manhunt to trace the terrorists involved in the loot.